Parents who lost son in crash say speeding a big problem in Stewiacke

Darrell and Charlene Davis have suffered every day since their son Kyle was killed in a car crash.

He was a passenger in a car that flipped off a rural road near Stewiacke, N.S., after the driver, who was speeding, lost control.

Kyle was just a couple months shy of his 20th birthday when he died in May 2016.

Not only are his parents grieving, they are also traumatized every time they hear a car speeding by their home, just one-and-a-half kilometres down the Coldstream Road from where the accident happened.

"It's all the time. It's constant — all hours of the night, all weekend long," said Charlene Davis, referring to the cars that zip by their house. "There are kids on this road, you know, there's animals.… Somebody's going to get hurt or worse."

Straight stretches popular with speeders

The countryside surrounding Stewiacke has several rural roads with many long, straight stretches that are popular with speeders.

The speed limit on many roads, including on the Coldstream Road, is 80 km/h.

"If anybody in the area [has] seen the marks, they can understand that they were not doing 80 kilometres an hour," said Darrell Davis, who has to drive by the crash site every day to and from work.

553 aggressive driving tickets issued

RCMP data seems to back up the Davises' belief that there's a speeding problem in the rural Stewiacke area.

In 2016 and 2017, officers issued 553 tickets for aggressive driving in Stewiacke and nearby communities. That includes speeding, stunting and racing, as well as other offences such as failing to move over for a cyclist or driving on a sidewalk.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed officers are conducting "a lot of enforcement" in the area.

Here is a breakdown of the number of aggressive driving tickets issued by RCMP in the Stewiacke area in 2016 and 2017:

Alton: 45

East Stewiacke: 2

Fort Ellis: 43

MacKay Siding: 0

Stewiacke: 452

East Stewiacke: 5

Upper Stewiacke: 6

There were two fatalities or serious collisions in the above areas in 2016 and 2017, RCMP said.

Fatality felt throughout community

The Stewiacke area is made up of several tight-knit communities, so Kyle Davis's death had an impact way beyond his immediate family.

One of those affected was Chris Tilley, a volunteer firefighter. He knew Kyle and his family, and was one of the first people on the scene of the crash. In his 15 years as a volunteer firefighter, Tilley has seen a lot of accidents involving teenagers.

Chris and Sherry Tilley stand outside their house on Highway 2 in Alton, N.S. They say they hear people speeding by their house at all hours of the day and night. (Phlis McGregor/CBC)

"It goes through their head that, 'It won't happen to me.' I tell you, it will. It only takes one slip-up," he said.

Tilley and the Davises would like to see more education for young drivers in schools.

As a first responder, Tilley used to set up mock accident scenes in schools to engage students about how horrible crashes can be. He'd like to do more of these.

Darrell Davis thinks it might be effective to post photographs of teenagers who have died in car crashes.

They'd also like to see stiffer fines and penalties for drivers, including losing their licence or having to retake their driver's test.

Role for the public to help

Nova Scotia RCMP media spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke wants the public to know they can play a role in charging drivers who are speeding.

If someone is willing to give the RCMP a statement and go to court to testify as a witness, then the RCMP might be able to lay a charge. They need a description of the vehicle, including the make, model and colour, the number of occupants in the vehicle, the licence plate number, and the time and place where the offence took place.

Time doesn't heal

The Davises don't agree with the adage "time heals."

"It just gets worse and worse," said Charlene Davis. "Over time it begins to sink in he's not coming back."

The Davises urge parents to talk to their children about the dangers of speeding, even if their children are young adults.

"Something has got to be done to stop these kids from racing around, driving fast.… Talk to your kids. I don't know, drill it into their heads somehow," she said.

The Davises are bracing themselves for this coming summer because they believe the speeding problem is the worst in the summertime.