Safety hazards on Halifax's speed-skating oval leave competitors at risk of getting hurt, one coach says, and limiting the types of competitions the city can attract.

Todd Landon, head coach of the Dartmouth Crossing Speed Skating Club, said the landscaping and fencing around the 400-metre speed-skating track in downtown Halifax "create a big safety hazard for us."

In cities with colder climates, like Winnipeg and Saskatoon, Landon said, they can count on fluffy snowbanks to cushion the blow when skaters fall. In Halifax, the gravel that borders the skating surface is exposed for most of the season, he said.

The abrasive surface makes for an uncomfortable landing when skaters skid out at 50 km/h, Landon said. "I witness typically three or four falls in a skating season that [make] it onto the gravel," he said.

The final blow, Landon said, involves hitting the "hard metal fence" that encircles that gravel.

Cooper Emin of the Dartmouth Crossing Speed Skating Club takes part in a competition in 2015. Speed skaters often aren't able to compete in Halifax because of the safety issues at the oval. (Jim Neale Photography)

As a result, he said, Speed Skate Nova Scotia is missing out on hosting some national competitions at the Halifax Oval. "There's a whole country of skaters that would love to come and compete in Halifax," Landon said, but they can't because the oval isn't up to standard.

Landon and two Nova Scotia athletes "had to travel all the way to the other side of the country" to compete in the Canadian Junior Long Track Championships in Fort St. John, B.C., in early February, he said.

"We're missing out" on hosting that kind of event locally, he said, as well as the Canadian Age Class Long Track Championships and the Canadian Open Masters Championship.

Last year, there were times when Nova Scotia athletes were not even allowed to compete on their home oval in Halifax, Landon said, because "the officials deemed those skaters too fast for certain events" and "the safety of the oval wouldn't be adequate for them."

Todd Landon, shown coaching a group of skaters during a training camp in 2016, said the local speed-skating community is too small to fund fixes to the oval. (Mike Sullivan)

He suggested replacing the gravel that surrounds the Halifax Oval with grass or rubber matting, and installing a padding system.

Foam padding wouldn't work, Landon said, because the constant fluctuation between warm and cold temperatures in Halifax would turn the padding into a "saturated mess" that would then freeze into "big ice bricks, which aren't safe at all."

Speed Skate Nova Scotia has investigated an air bag system as an alternative, he said, but more research is needed. "We just need to find that right fit for Halifax," Landon said.

Canadian Valerie Maltais falls after tripping over a South Korean athlete at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang. Falls at high speeds are a common part of speed skating. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Halifax Regional Municipality spokesperson Erin DiCarlo said the city "acknowledges the value of having crash mats in the sport of speed skating," but added the use of such equipment "is not necessary for general public use."

As such, she confirmed the city has no plans to install padding any time soon. DiCarlo did confirm the city is working on "possible solutions" to the gravel areas, but wasn't sure what that might entail.

Landon said the speed-skating community in Nova Scotia is too small to finance the cost of an adequate protection system on its own.

That leaves the association in a bit of a catch-22, he said, because they might be able to get help paying for extra safety measures if they were awarded a national competition, "but we're not going to be granted a national competition until we have padding to show that we have a safe venue."