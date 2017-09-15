A daycare for children with special needs in Halifax has been told it has less than a week to vacate its office space to make room for a second pre-primary classroom in an elementary school.

The Halifax Developmental Centre for Early Learning (HDCEL) has been based at Joseph Howe Elementary School for 40 years.

The preschool offers programs for children from 18 months to nine years old, including after-school programs. There are 37 children enrolled this year.

Until this week, the program operated out of two classrooms — an office-turned-classroom space and another office at the school.

But on Thursday, a week after school had already started, the daycare's director was told by the Halifax Regional School Board that the board was reclaiming the office space and would be sending movers next week.

"This office is fully operational. We can't just leave all of our families in the lurch like that with no notice and no time to find an alternate location," said Andrea Urquhart on Friday.

"This is more than an office space. The lack of notice and lack of consideration for our organization and for the families we serve, it's unfair treatment of an already marginalized population."

Office loss means less support for families

Urquhart said losing the space means limited support offered to children with special needs and their families.

Sara Weatherby's five-year-old son Kaleb has gone to the daycare for the last two years and was on an intensive behavioural program for autism. She said the office meant a lot to her.

The Halifax Developmental Centre for Early Learning has operated out of Joseph Howe Elementary School for 40 years. (Google maps)

"We always got to have all the meetings in that room, it was easier than trying to have people come to my house or go to the IWK. Everybody came to this room. The daycare always hosted it for me," she said.

"That was one of the best things — that it was all under one roof.... It's an amazing place."

'It's just not feasible'

The office space is also used by the Halifax Association for Community Living (HACL) for all of its support programs, such as parent support groups, employability skills and inclusion support.

Board vice-president Blair Langille told CBC's Mainstreet that the organization has invested over $220,000 to make improvements to existing infrastructure at the school, including wheelchair access and an accessible playground.

Langille said he doesn't believe the group can work within the smaller space because it would eliminate its ability to deliver services outside of the preschool, and it would cram students with special needs and their caregivers into one room.

​"It's just not feasible," he said.

"It raises the larger question of, 'Is this the thin edge of the wedge?' Because if next year enrolment spikes and they need more usable space, then what does that mean? Where do we go?"

'No one is being displaced'

Chrissy Matheson, spokesperson for the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, said in an email on Friday that because of the demand, there would now be two pre-primary classrooms at Joseph Howe Elementary.

"The [school] board looked at available options in the school and working with the community group, came up with a solution together that would accommodate everyone's needs," Matheson said. "No one is being displaced."

The daycare offers programs for children from 18 months to nine years old and can accommodate up to 40 kids. (CBC)

Spokesperson for the HRSB, Kelly Connors, said it became clear near the end of August that the board would need to create a second space for pre-primary students.

"Children have a right to go to school in their own community and we have a responsibility to ensure space is available," she said.

"It's not our intention to compromise the Halifax Developmental Centre for Early Learning's program. We understand and appreciate the HDCEL offers a valuable program in the community."

Connors said HRSB has provided about 5,000 square feet to HDCEL at no cost, and the loss of the office reduces that by 1,200 square feet.

"HRSB has offered to help with relocation and has asked the program for a convenient day and time. Unfortunately, no further space within Joseph Howe School can be provided to HDCEL," she said.

'This is just one more let down'

But Langille said he's unsure what the pre-primary programs will mean for students with special needs.

"I don't know. Does anybody know? I don't think anyone really has a clear picture of what this pre-primary program is going to look like," he said.

"But I know the work we do with those children is incredibly important.… This is just one more letdown for our community."​

The second pre-primary space is expected to open on Sept. 25.