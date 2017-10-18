A worker at the Kings County SPCA in Waterville, N.S., was in hospital Wednesday after being attacked and bitten by a dog.

RCMP said they were called to the Kings County SPCA at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"The 25-year-old female was transported to the Valley Regional Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries," Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said Wednesday in an email.

He said SPCA staff and RCMP were able to locate the dog and it was turned over to animal control.

Attack 'unprovoked'

Sandra Fleming, SPCA provincial director of animal care, said the woman, who was not named, is receiving treatment for injuries to her forearm.

She called the attack "unprovoked."

Nova Scotia SPCA workers are shown caring for a dog that was taken into care. The organization says an unprovoked attack can make an animal "unadoptable." (CBC)

Following the incident, the mixed-breed dog was deemed "unadoptable" and humanely euthanized, she said.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour was also notified about the attack, Hutchinson said.

Injuries to staff taken 'very seriously'

The Kings County SPCA posted some details on its Facebook page about Tuesday's incident. The note said the dog involved had been in the facility's care for "a length of time" and had shown no signs of aggressive behaviour.

"Behaviour that results in the injuries that have occurred with our staff member are taken very seriously — making it a serious risk for the community and potential new adopters to attempt to rehome the animal in question after an incident like this.

"The decision to humanely euthanize is never an easy one for our staff to make and it is a decision made by more than one individual."