The South Shore Regional School Board isn't wavering on its decision to close two elementary schools despite a legal challenge by concerned parents.

Board members are "resolute in their decision and that's the way they're going to move forward," said Scott Milner, board superintendent.

Petite Rivière and Pentz elementary schools are set to close after the next school year after what a parents' group calls a misunderstanding.

The board voted for the closures back in 2013, but some members mistakenly thought the schools would only be shuttered if a replacement were built.

The provincial government has rejected three requests from the board for a new school.

Milner said the board has looked at its options and has decided closing both schools in 2018 makes the most sense.

Not a 'predicament'

"[Board members] don't feel that they're in a predicament," he said. "They're now going to focus on the transition, and are working with the principals at the school to start that process."

The Greater Petite Area Community Association is asking the courts for a judicial review of the board's decision to close the schools. It argues the schools are vital to their communities and closing them would hurt the local economy.

Milner said a court battle will cost the school board money and use up staff time. "It again provides uncertainty for those in the community," he said.

Schools operating at half capacity

Education Minister Karen Casey offered $6 million to renovate the schools, but Milner said "it wasn't an absolute offer" because the funding hinged on cabinet approval.

He said both schools are operating at about half capacity with just 70 students each. After they close in 2018, the students will be bused to Hebbville where there is room to accommodate everyone.

The parents' group has said elementary students shouldn't be placed on a bus for up to 50 minutes each way to their new school, but Milner said the busing times are in line with other areas.