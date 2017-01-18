The loss of a Sydney, N.S., building that housed a school and later a recreation centre is going to be felt throughout the community, say residents and a municipal official.

The Southend Community Centre on Hillview Street is being torn down Wednesday after it sustained extensive water damage during the Thanksgiving storm.

The structure, built in 1952, was Woodill Junior High School until 1996. In 1997, Cape Breton Regional Municipality asked a local community group to take it over rather than demolish it.

The South End Community Development Association has leased it ever since.

'We're still alive'

Finding out the centre, which is located in the heart of the flood zone, had to be torn down was devastating, said chairman Rick Fraser. The building had recently undergone a series of improvements.

"I think we spent in the vicinity of $400,000 doing renovations," Fraser said.

Over the years, martial arts, after-school programs, step dancing, drama and other programs were offered at the facility.

Those community programs are being moved to other facilities, Fraser said.

The Southend Community Centre has been used as a recreational facility since 1997. (George Mortimer/CBC)

"We're still alive. We've got a great group of parents and a great group of volunteers and a great board," he said.

Fraser said he doesn't know yet if the community centre will move into another building or if a new structure will be built. He's hopeful to have a plan in place by the spring, adding funding sources are being investigated.

'Big loss'

Allan Clarke, buildings manager for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said building inspectors, water damage experts and insurance officials all inspected the building.

"The whole building was flooded. [There was] was around seven, eight feet of water in the building," he said.

Insurance will pay for the demolition and cleanup, which is expected to take a week, he said.

"It was a community-oriented building ... it's a big loss for us."

Bob Henderson taught at Woodill Junior High School in 1968. The building was later turned over to the Southend Community Centre. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Clarke is hopeful a time capsule dating back to the junior high school years can be salvaged before the bulldozing starts.

"There's a huge amount of history here. Once demolition takes place, we'll be able to take a look at the time capsule and see what's there," he said.

'It was a nice school'

A former teacher at Woodill Junior High School remembers it as a happy, busy school.

"We had 16 teachers plus administration, the students. You got to know all the students," said Bob Henderson who started teaching at Woodill in 1968.

"When we first started out, it wasn't unusual to have 40 students in a class. We had six Grade 9s, so we were up probably in the area of 700 students at a time in that little building.

"It was a nice school, a nice atmosphere."

After the community centre demolition is completed, the lot will be turned into a green space, Clarke said.