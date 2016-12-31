Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Halifax had its busiest year ever, says its executive director.

That's both a sign of a weak economy and more people finding out about the mission's "warmth, hope and dignity" in its 6th year, Michelle Porter said during a three-course roast beef dinner for 300 people on New Year's Eve.

A choir sang in the background as volunteers handed out hot turkey dinners to clients Saturday afternoon.

Outside, volunteers handed out bags of warm clothes and blankets.

Hopes for more resources

Souls Harbour helps people get out of poverty and addiction by providing recovery programs, clothing and shelter, and emergency help such as food.

Client Betty Noble says she'd like to see the organization receive more support.

"More resources, more money for the poor," said client Betty Noble during dinner.

The number of people using the mission has risen 30 per cent each of the last two years, Porter said, with as many as 170 people being served in a single day.

'Best year yet'

"2016 was the best year yet for Souls Harbour Rescue Mission," Porter said.

The organization also opened a satellite mission in Bridgewater that feeds up to 50 people a day.

Michelle Porter, founder of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, says a thrift store is a possibility in 2017. (CBC)

"We've just been embraced by that community," she said.

Porter said the mission is merging with Pathways to Freedom.

"We're going to, in the new year, have a ministry to cons and ex-cons coming out of prison, and we just see a lot of growth in the future."

She said 2017 may include the opening of a thrift store as well.