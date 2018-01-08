Schools in two counties in the Annapolis Valley were closed today because of poor road conditions.

The Annapolis Valley Regional School Board cancelled classes on Monday for all schools in Kings and Annapolis counties. Schools in West Hants remain open.

École Rose-des-Vents in Greenwood was also closed.

Both Uniacke District School and NSCC's Wagmatcook Learning Centre in Cape Breton were closed today because of a break in a sprinkler pipe.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for mainland Nova Scotia on Monday as a low pressure system forming over the Annapolis Valley moves eastward across the mainland. The weather statement was lifted mid-morning on Monday.

After days of cancellations following last week's weather bomb, Marine Atlantic will resume its ferry service between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland this morning.

There are also several delayed and cancelled flights out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport today.