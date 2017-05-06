A team of Halifax architects is continuing to nurture a Ghanian village, a relationship that begin in 2015 when the group provided a library for the community of about 1,000 residents.

That library, designed and built by Solterre Design in the small village of Abetenim, Ghana, now has a reliable and affordable source of electricity thanks to new solar panels the architects installed on their trip there in March.

Korkor's Community Library opened two years ago and is now completely off the grid.

"Electricity in Ghana is very expensive, roughly double what we pay in Nova Scotia," said Alex Ross, who works for Solterre Design.

"There's also frequent grid outages, so there's loss of power usually once every day or once every couple of days which can be a big inconvenience for students and for people trying to use computers and lights."

The trip marks the third time the team from Solterre has travelled to Abetenim.

The village has rolling power blackouts, so solar panels will mean more consistent power at Korkor's Community Library in Abetenim, Ghana. (Solterre Design)

Solar panels mean the people who run Korkor's Community Library won't have to pay for electricity. (Solterre Design)

In addition to the solar panels, the team also built new latrines, re-purposed an abandoned building for living space and helped provide further educational opportunities for high school students being sponsored by Canadians.

Jennifer Corson, a partner at Solterre with her husband Keith Robertson, has a special connection to Ghana — her goddaughter Korkor (whom the library is named after) lives there.

One highlight of the trip for her was spending time with 14 students who are now able to continue their high school education.

"This typically isn't possible for kids in the village because the local school ends at Grade 9 and formal education usually ends at that point, mainly because [of] the cost. . . .to pay for extra things like books and other school fees is out of reach for most families," Corson said.

Sneakers and school supplies were handed out as part of the Solterre team's most recent trip to Ghana. (Solterre Design)

Jennifer Corson of Solterre Design hands out supplies to students. (Solterre Design)

Corson said sponsors from back home have pledged $600 per student per year for the Solterre For Ghana Fund that goes to covering all of their education costs.

"It's huge, it means there's more assurance they will be able to support their family . . . there's a chance that they will come back to the village with an education or trade or a skill that will help the village grow in terms of its own economic development," Corson said.

During this trip, she said the team brought 10 large suitcases, weighing roughly 22 kilograms each, for the students and villagers.

The suitcases were filled with sneakers, school supplies and other goodies. The sheer volume of items appeared to be overwhelming for the recipients at times, Corsons said.

"Sometimes we felt a little bit awkward that we were able to just put so much out, that it appeared to be such an out-of-world experience for them," she said.

"A pair of shoes is a big thing to each student so arriving with hundreds of pairs is just, we weren't sure how to feel about it."

The Solterre team got the blessing from the village to renovate this abandoned building into what they hope one day will become a medical clinic. (Solterre Design)

A local artist paints the abandoned building during its renovation. (Solterre Design)

Inside the abandoned building during renovation. (Solterre Design)

The 1,000 square foot building has seven rooms. (Solterre Design)

One of the biggest surprises of the trip was getting the village's blessing to renovate an older abandoned building to provide living space for members of the community.

Keith Robertson said when the team first came across the building, it was nearly obscured by vines and bushes.

"That building, we came to discover, was initiated about 18 years ago by the government of Ghana and abandoned, so there were walls and a roof there, about a 1,000-square foot building with seven rooms," Robertson said.

"It was decided it would be ideal as a clinic facility and accommodations for visitors, for teachers, for guests of the village."

It could be years before the clinic could become a medical clinic, but Robertson said the village has been able to rent out space to visitors.

Stone walls at the composting latrines provide a bit more privacy for villagers. (Solterre Design)

This cistern provides potable water for villagers. (Solterre Design)

John Crace, a semi-retired architect who travelled with Solterre Design architects on their previous trip to the village, worked on building a ten-unit, ten-holer composting latrine and a borehole for potable water.

He said during a meeting with the village, a local woman spoke out about how public defecation was becoming a huge problem for the village.

"It was very timely that we were intending to build a public latrine because it's a huge issue and there are very few village people, very few people [who] have any kind of a latrine at their house," Crace said.

Crace said the village does have a public latrine, but that it doesn't provide much privacy. The new composting latrine has stone walls and gives users some privacy.

"We collect rainwater off the roof and we use that so people are able to use that to wash their hands after they're finished using the latrine," he said.