A 50-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash Saturday.

A bystander came across the scene on South Tatamagouche Road in Tatamagouche, N.S. at 8:30 p.m.

The police preliminary investigation determined the man was driving his ATV through the ditch when he lost control.

RCMP would not say if the ATV flipped over into the ditch, citing the ongoing investigation.

The man had not been reported as a missing person.

Police believe the man was driving alone at the time of the crash.