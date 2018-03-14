Sobeys parent company tops expectations after restructuring

There are signs that the painful restructuring underway at Sobeys is paying financial dividends.

The parent company of the Stellarton-based grocery chain, Empire Co. Ltd., reported Wednesday improved revenue and profits for its third quarter, compared to the same period last year.

Empire said it made $58.1 million, or 21 cents per diluted share, or for the quarter ending Feb. 3 — up from $30.5 million, or 11 cents per diluted share, in the same period last year.

On an adjusted basis, Empire said it earned 33 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 13 cents.

Q3 sales were $6.03 billion, up from $5.89 billion last year.

$500M annual savings

Empire president and CEO Michael Medline attributed the turnaround to a three-year cost-cutting initiative launched last year, known as Project Sunrise.

"This has been achieved against the backdrop of making tough long-term decisions to restructure and grow our company," Medline said in a statement.

The restructuring has led to store closures in Western Canada, layoffs and a reorganization that Empire said is substantially complete.

Empire said it expects $500 million in annual savings by fiscal 2020. It said it will swallow $240 million in one-time costs associated with the restructuring by the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company said minimum-wage increases in Ontario and Alberta will cost it up to $25 million in fiscal 2018 and $70 million in fiscal 2019.