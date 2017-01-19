Sobeys Inc. is cutting 26 jobs in Dartmouth, N.S., and St. John's as it makes changes to its Lawtons distribution centres in those cities.

For many years, Sobeys — the parent company of Lawtons — has partnered with pharmaceutical distributor McKesson Canada in other parts of the country to supply pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products.

That partnership will now impact part-time and full-time workers at Lawtons distribution centres in Dartmouth and St. John's.

"As a natural progression of this relationship, we have made the decision to partner with McKesson in Atlantic Canada to provide distribution services, giving us a consistent source of supply across all regions," company spokeswoman Shauna Selig said in an email.

Job losses may be net neutral

Selig said McKesson would "leverage its existing Atlantic Canada distribution centres in Moncton, N.B., and St. John's and add resources where required."

"Overall, it is anticipated the employment levels will be net neutral in the region, however, we recognize this does not make the announcement any easier for those impacted," she said.

This is the latest round of distribution-related layoffs to hit the region.

Last week, the two largest dairy producers for the region announced plans for 346 layoffs.