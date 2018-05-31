Canadian Forces Snowbird jets were the stars of the air show in Port Hawkesbury on Wednesday.

Tickets for the event sold out early and Celtic Air Services, the company that only recently took over the town's airport, drew 2,000 spectators to its runway.

David Morgan and Damian MacInnis started Celtic Air Services less than a year ago and have already improved the airport's amenities.

The pair have brought in more private jets and sold 46 per cent more fuel than the previous year, catering to high-end clients looking to golf in Inverness or tour the Cape Breton highlands.

The Snowbirds' crew chief Sgt. John Enright says the Canadair CT-114 Tutor jet used by the Snowbirds was built in the 1960s, but is strictly maintained. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

The air show was simply a way to draw in the community, MacInnis said.

"The Snowbirds are world class," he said. "They're professionals. They're huge in the aviation industry and just having them here and having that opportunity is, I say it all the time, but it's surreal."

And while it was windy earlier in the day, the weather mostly co-operated for the late afternoon show.

The Snowbirds cockpit has up-to-date equipment on board, despite the plane's 1960s vintage. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"Oh it's beautiful," said MacInnis. "Every day is a good day for an air show, but the sunny ones are even better. So there's blue skies, so we're really excited about the day."

Morgan said the pair's biggest investment so far has been in equipment, such as heating and cooling carts for the planes, gear to tow aircraft and upgraded fueling systems.

"We took over the airport last July 15, so we're not yet a year old," he said. "We're looking to be a luxury destination. Our goal is to market the area and develop air traffic for the area.

"We provide everything from services for the airplanes to booking concierge services for the guests that are coming to visit."

Members of the Snowbirds ground crew inspect the tarmac at Port Hawkesbury airport prior to takeoff. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Denyse Sibley, general manager of the Truro Flying Club, arrived earlier in the day on a private Beech Baron.

She said after her first visit, the club will be looking to partner on some events at Port Hawkesbury airport.

"I think it's pretty darn awesome," she said.

Technician Vincent Chretien marches off after helping Capt. Sarah Dallaire prepare for takeoff in Port Hawkesbury. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Sibley, a pilot, has flown with the Snowbirds in the past.

"That was thrilling," she said. "I always say it was ... better than sex."

Sgt. John Enright, the Snowbirds' crew chief, said flying in the 50-year-old training jets is a lot of fun.

"It's a lot like flying in a 737 or any other aircraft that you would fly from place to place, except for all of a sudden out of the middle of nowhere they could roll upside down."

Along with the aerial acrobatics provided by the Snowbirds, the air show included static displays of private planes, a Nova Scotia Natural Resources helicopter and military vehicles from the Canadian reserves.