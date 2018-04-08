Up to 30 cm of snow on the way for parts of Nova Scotia

Don't put away those winter jackets just yet.

Halifax and Colchester counties are expecting 15 to 20 centimetres of snow Sunday, while other counties in the eastern part of the province and Cape Breton may see up to 30 centimetres as a low-pressure system approaches from the south.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Antigonish, Guysborough, Pictou, Inverness, Richmond, Victoria and Cape Breton counties as well as metro Sydney.

Check CBC Storm Centre Nova Scotia for the latest cancellations, road conditions and closures

Snow began Sunday afternoon as the weather system brought strong, northwesterly winds and blowing snow.

Environment Canada is calling for "hazardous conditions" this evening and overnight and reduced visibility.

Parts of Nova Scotia are forecast to receive up to 30 centimetres of snow. (Frances Willick/CBC)

A snowfall warning, which is less severe than a winter storm warning, has also been issued for Halifax and Colchester counties, with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected in those areas.

Mel Lemmon, a meteorologist with Environment Canada in Dartmouth, N.S., said the bulk of the snow will be in the eastern region.

"The heavy, heavy snow is probably going to be during the evening and overnight hours for most of central and eastern Nova Scotia," Lemmon said.

"Then the system is going to pull away fairly quickly tomorrow, and we're going to get into a kind of cold, windy, northwest blow. So that could lead to some blowing snow and treacherous conditions for the early part of the day tomorrow."

Lemmon said the "silver lining" is that the strongest winds and worst of the storm will be in the overnight hours.