Nova Scotia is expected to get blasted with its first significant winter storm of 2018 this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire province, cautioning that significant amounts of snow and damaging winds may hit on Thursday.

Snowfall estimates have not yet been issued.

The snow is expected to start on Thursday and may change to rain in some areas.

The wind, which will hit its peak on Thursday night, could become strong enough to cause damage, Environment Canada said. Winds could affect coastal areas, with large waves and elevated water levels expected.

Many Nova Scotians just recovered from a windstorm that swept the province on Christmas Day, knocking out power to 158,000 customers. Many were without electricity for days.