All English public schools in Cape Breton are closed due to weather conditions today.

The Cape Breton Regional School Board and the Strait Regional School Board cancelled classes after more than 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight in Sydney.

The Annapolis Valley Regional School Board cancelled classes for all schools in West Hants, as did Musquodoboit Rural High, Upper Musquodoboit Consolidated Elementary, Centre scolaire Étoile de l'Acadie, École acadienne de Pomquet and École Beau-Port.

Cape Breton University cancelled its morning classes and there are delays at a few NSCC campuses on the island.

Hmm, measured 15cm: more than double what we received here in Halifax since the start of winter. 5cm fell Yarmouth, 20+cm Sydney. More winter weather develops Wed; changes to rain NS. pic.twitter.com/b6W9WyA4Uz — @YHZweatherguy

Cape Breton Regional Police are asking people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary as blowing snow is making for a slippery drive and making if hard to see.

There are also a few delays reported a Halifax's Stanfield International Airport this morning.