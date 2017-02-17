Rolling street closures will be in effect on a number of Halifax and Dartmouth streets over the next 24 to 36 hours to allow snow removal equipment to widen the main arteries.

Beginning as early as 8 a.m., the following streets will be closed while big snowblowers cut snowbanks back to the curb:

In Halifax:

Inglis Street (Beaufort to Robie, both sides

South Street

Isleville Street

Robie Street (Memorial to Young)

Windsor Street

Big snowbanks have encroached on many streets in Halifax and Dartmouth. (Nancy Waugh/CBC)

In Dartmouth:

Burnside Industrial Park

Highfield Park Drive

Portland Street

Victoria Road

Windmill Road

Residents must avoid parking in these locations when signs are present to indicate impending work, or temporary no-parking restrictions. Each section of the street will reopen once work is completed.

Under Section 139 of the Motor Vehicle Act, vehicles can be ticketed and towed any time of the day or night if they are obstructing snow clearing, the municipality advised.

"This work will help restore on-street parking and ensure emergency vehicles, buses and other traffic can safely access these streets throughout the winter," it said in a statement Friday morning.