When it rains, it pours. When it snows, it snows again — at least in Nova Scotia.

Another lower pressure weather system is coming our way, with snow and gusty winds Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Faster moving nor'easter

Unlike the blizzard we just went through, this one will move more quickly — it will cross Nova Scotia and move into the Gulf of St. Lawrence Wednesday night into Thursday.

A snowfall outlook for Wednesday into Thursday. (CBC)

Snow is expected begin Wednesday evening in the southwest of the mainland and it will spread across much of the mainland by near midnight and into Cape Breton shortly after.

The snow will ease to flurries across the mainland Thursday morning and afternoon in Cape Breton.

Beware of blowing snow

Most snowfall amounts will range 8 cm to 15 cm, with some mixing of rain possible on the Atlantic coastline Thursday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watches and special weather statements for Nova Scotia. (CBC)

Some places will get more snow. In Digby, Annapolis Valley, Hants, Cumberland County and Colchester County, about 15 cm is possible. Those areas are now under a winter storm watch by Environment Canada.

Peak wind gusts are expected to reach 60 to 80 km/h Thursday morning before easing to 40 to 60 km/h in the afternoon. Those winds will be strong enough to create some blowing snow.