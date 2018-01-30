It's a snow day for most kids in the province today.

Five of the province's English school boards cancelled classes this morning. Only the South Shore Regional School Board and Tri-County Regional School Board remain open.

As well, Conseil scolaire acadien provincial has closed schools in the north-east region and central region.

A number of universities have cancelled morning classes but will reassess for afternoon classes including:

Dalhousie University (both the Halifax and Truro campuses)

University of King's College

Saint Mary's University

NSCAD University

Mount Saint Vincent University

St. Francis Xavier

Cape Breton University

Many NSCC campuses are closed for the day, as well as some independent schools in the province.

Both the arrivals and departures board at Halifax Stanfield International Airport are a sea of red and yellow with many cancellations and closures.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its morning sailings and said weather could impact its 11:45 p.m. Tuesday crossings.

Plows are out across the Halifax region. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The winter weather is expected to continue throughout most of the day with the entire province under either snowfall warnings of winter storm warnings from Environment Canada.

Snow is expected to mix with ice pellets this morning along the Atlantic Coast and a turnover to freezing rain around Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore and parts of Cape Breton around 12 p.m.

Periods of snow will return tonight, that means freezing rain changing back over to snow this evening. That brings general snowfall amounts Monday and Tuesday into the 10 to 25 centimetre range for Nova Scotia.

Complex story: the heavier band of snow now over E NS will taper off this am (see break on radar). then an icy mix develops this pm; back to snow by eve. Meanwhile snow develops NB-PEI-W NS. All done overnight. pic.twitter.com/qx7AgoQXJs — @YHZweatherguy

The highest amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres will fall in Halifax and east. The Annapolis Valley and South Shore will have received the least amounts with between five and 10 centimetres by the end of Tuesday.

Winds picking up this morning out of the northeast at 40 gusting to 70 km/h those winds will switch around and come from the north later this afternoon and this evening.