Police in Cape Breton are warning that flares taken from a commercial property in North Sydney, N.S., this week can cause serious injury.

The warning comes as orange smoke drove people from at least two buildings in Cape Breton.

Cape Breton Regional Police said in a news release that they believe the flares came from a property where "a very large number" of marine emergency flares were stored.

These flares and smoke bomb are a few of the "very large number" police say were stolen from a commercial building in North Sydney. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

In a statement, police said they're unsure how many flares were taken from the property and caution there may still be flares circulating in the community. When lit, the flares emit a significant amount of heat capable of causing fire, serious injury and a lot of smoke.

Police said they're making arrangements to remove the flares and have them destroyed. If residents find one, they should leave it where it is and contact police immediately, police said.

High school, Walmart evacuated this week

Memorial High School in Sydney Mines was evacuated around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

A smoke alarm was triggered when a smoke-signal cannister was released under a stairwell, according to Cape Breton Regional Police.

The high school will be closed for the rest of the day.

On Monday evening, a so-called smoke bomb was set off in the North Sydney Walmart store, leading to an evacuation.

Police said the devices in both cases appear similar.