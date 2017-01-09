The work-to-rule campaign by teachers could mean fewer kids heading down the slopes at Ski Wentworth this season, so the northern Nova Scotia ski hill will soon offer a shuttle bus to help get them there.

Each year, between 3,500 and 4,000 schoolchildren visit the slopes on school trips, said general manager Leslie Wilson.

"Basically, during the week, they're our biggest customers, the school trips … It's a huge piece of business for us, for sure," she said.

Field trips are no longer happening as a result to work-to-rule.

150 people work at Ski Wentworth

Wilson said the business employs about 150 full and part-time employees, so she's concerned about what impact an extended work-to-rule campaign would have. School trips typically begin at the end of January.

"It will have an impact not only on our business, but on the community and a lot of families as well that do rely on Wentworth for their employment," she said.

If foot traffic is down, Wilson said cuts to staff hours would have to be made.

The school trips also play an important role in introducing kids to skiing.

"A lot of times, those school visits are the first time kids are able to go skiing and then they get the taste for skiing and they fall in love with it," said Wilson.

Departures from Truro and Amherst

Beginning later this week, the Wentworth Ski Bus will shuttle skiers from Truro and Amherst. The Truro bus will operate on Thursdays and Fridays in January, while the Amherst line will operate on Thursdays. The buses will leave for Wentworth at 3:30 p.m. and then head back to their respective destinations at 8:30 p.m.

Different packages will be offered, ranging from a bus ride only ($15) to a package that includes a lift ticket, ski rental, lesson and transportation ($35).

While there will be a Wentworth staffer on the bus, the trip is unsupervised. The service isn't just being offered for kids and depending on how the venture goes, it may be expanded to New Glasgow.

Wilson said she hopes the government and teachers can agree on a new contract and work-to-rule ends soon.

"We're really hopeful that everything gets back to normal with the teachers and the trips start coming back to Wentworth," she said.