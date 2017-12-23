Two Nova Scotia ski hills opened runs this week after a steady production of snow.

"As of yesterday, we turned 10 million gallons of water into snow to get operational. We started making snow Thursday afternoon of last week," said Ski Martock operations manager Andrew MacLean.

The hill opened Thursday, a week earlier than last year.

"We opened yesterday with very good conditions. I would say good to very good today … like mid-winter conditions up on the hill today," MacLean said.

He said the hill shoots for the middle weekend in December for opening. "We try to hit that as close as we can. So to get within a week of that is always great, great to be open before Christmas."

Snowboarders get ready for a run Friday at Ski Martock. (CBC)

One full trail and the bunny hill are open and skiers and snowboarders are flocking in, he said.

"Numbers are good. People are rolling in. A lot of kids that had school yesterday, but weren't necessarily there," MacLean said. "And lots of people who should have been at work, but weren't."

Ski Wentworth opens Saturday, with two runs operational as well as its mini-terrain park, but the bunny hill isn't open.

In Cape Breton, Ski Ben Eoin is scheduled to open Boxing Day.

Ski Cape Smokey remains closed and is not expected to open until late January or early February.