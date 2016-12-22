A free learn-to-skate program in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is expanding to a second location as more children and adults take to the ice.

"We want to offer barrier-free skating options for people," said Marylynn Hurley, head coach with Back2Basics.

The program started three years ago in Sydney Mines and will start in January at the Canada Games Complex at Cape Breton University.

"It was very easy to go back to the basics, give a little back to the community and just encourage people to participate and have fun," said Hurley, who's been teaching skating for 22 years.

Expanded programs

After depending on community sponsorship and private donations, Back2Basics has now partnered with the municipality, which operates the complex.

There is a demand for the skating programs. This fall, three programs filled up in 20 minutes with a mixture of 120 children and adults registering.

More coaches needed

The size of the classes depends on the number of volunteer coaches.

​"We've developed a plan that allows a certain amount of kids on the ice with each coach," said Hurley.

"We try to keep things very safe. So the more coaches we have, the more we can accommodate."

Hurley said eight coaches are in Sydney Mines, but there are only two volunteers at the Canada Games Complex.

She said five or six coaches are needed for the program to be a success. Anyone interested in coaching should contact the municipality'srecreation department.

Classes for children and adults

The Canada Games Complex will offer two of Back2Basics' most popular programs, including one for children of all ages and one for adults.

​Registration is on Jan. 5 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the facility. Training for volunteer coaches will also happen that week.

Hurley said she hopes to continue to grow the love of skating at even more rinks in other communities.

"We think free recreation is definitely something that can't be undervalued in our communities," she said.

"For the community wellness and social wellness."