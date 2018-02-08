City officials say skaters on the Halifax Oval are only allowed to go counter-clockwise for a good reason: to help nurture the next generation of speedskaters.

So why, then, is this speedskating coach shaking his head?

"Let people skate in both directions," the head coach of the Dartmouth Crossing Speed Skating Club, Todd Landon, told the CBC's Information Morning. All skaters — even speedskaters, who compete in a counter-clockwise sport — need to be "comfortable skating in both directions," he said.

Landon, who was hired by Speed Skating Canada and the Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic to co-ordinate high-performance speedskating programs at the oval in 2011, said he's been trying to explain that to city officials for years.

Ever since 2012, when they first asked to hear his opinion on the issue.

He gave up

In fact, he said he brought it up at their annual meeting every year. The city's response was always: "They would consider it," Landon said.

Eventually, he said he realized the conversation "wasn't going anywhere" and he gave up.

Todd Landon coaches a group of skaters during a training camp in 2016. (Mike Sullivan)

But it's a shame, Landon said, because the best way to ensure that the next generation of speedskaters has strong skating skills is to let them skate clockwise once in a while.

Teaching them to lean to the right, he said, would help them "maximize power on the straightaway." When speedskaters are only accustomed to leaning left, Landon said, half of the strides they do on the straight part of the track "are weak."

So, go ahead and do it then

City spokesperson Brendan Elliott said in an email that it's not up to the city to "dictate how our speedskating partners utilize the ice surface while they are conducting training" at the oval.

If they want to practise skating clockwise, he said, "they are free to do so."

Landon said although the skates that amateur speedskaters use do work in both directions, once the athletes get to a high-performance level, their equipment is tuned to only go counter-clockwise.

Cooper Emin of the Dartmouth Crossing Speed Skating Club takes part in a competition in 2015. (Jim Neale Photography)

For that reason, he said, speedskating sessions on the oval would need to remain dedicated to counter-clockwise skating only, because athletes at all levels are using the ice to train.

On the other hand, Landon said, public skates could be set up to move in a different direction depending on the day of the week, similar to the way some running and walking tracks work. "I think the public would get used to that," he said.

Trial was a failure

Elliott said the city tried offering clockwise skating on the oval a few years ago, and they heard from some skaters who said they preferred the more traditional counter-clockwise direction. He said nobody came forward to speak out in favour of the experiment, so they just switched back.

Ultimately, the city's goal "is to make the skating experience the best it possibly can be for all participants," he said, "and we don't see how changing the skating direction would improve on the current user experience."

Landon said he believes the city is sticking with the status quo simply because it's "convenient." He said it's easier not to have to educate the public about a direction change — but that doesn't make it the right thing to do.