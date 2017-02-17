Some elite Nova Scotia figure skaters who were stranded in Newfoundland because of terrible weather in both provinces made the most of their extended stay thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Eleven skaters between the ages of 10 and 16, and another seven adults, travelled to Conception Bay, N.L., on Saturday for some music choreography workshops with their counterparts from Newfoundland.

They were supposed to return to Nova Scotia on Monday, but storm delays meant most didn't make it home until Friday.

"The kids were troopers," said Jill Knowles, the executive director of Skate Canada Nova Scotia.

'We made it work'

To fill the time, the kids played musical chairs, had scavenger hunts and a dance off, watched movies, played cards and used the hotel pool. The hotel, a Holiday Inn Express near the St. John's airport, offered up a meeting room the group could use so they didn't have to be cooped up in individual rooms.

"Actually, it was really fun," said Jillian Matlock, 16. "I had lots of friends there. We made it work."

On Wednesday evening, somebody dropped off food from Mary Brown's for the group. (Submitted by Jill Knowles)

The Stellarton, N.S., teen was lucky to be one of the four people who were able to leave on Wednesday evening.

She said the hotel helped make the experience fun.

Surprise deliveries

"The hotel was super nice. They brought in lots of food," said Matlock.

On Wednesday night, a "mystery gentleman" brought in fried chicken from Mary Brown's, said Knowles. One evening later, pizza came courtesy of MJM Energy in Dartmouth.

Knowles said she was overwhelmed by the acts of kindness.

"I think it just reinforces the goodness of people," she said.

10 girls, 1 boy

Of the 11 skaters from Nova Scotia, Jacob Côté was the only boy. The 11-year-old from Dartmouth said the trip got a bit boring as it went on.

He was eager to get home for gymnastics and figure skating practices because he has some tournaments coming up next weekend.

Asked if he would have liked for there to be more boys on the trip, Côté said it would have helped.

"Well, a little bit. Yeah," he said.

The group's on- and off-ice seminars were on Sunday and Monday and went off without a hitch. However, the blizzard that hit Nova Scotia on Monday meant the group couldn't fly home. The following day, it was the same story, but in both provinces.

On Wednesday, poor weather continued in Newfoundland, so most of the group weren't able to fly out.

'The weather could have been better'

A day later, Nova Scotia's second storm struck and the remaining group members were only able to get a late flight, arriving in Nova Scotia on 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Looking back on the trip, Côté summed it up well.

"We played outside and we had fun, but the weather could have been better," he said.