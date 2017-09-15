The province's independent police watchdog is investigating the circumstances that led to the death Thursday evening of a 27-year-old man on Highway 125 in Sydney, N.S.

The Serious Incident Response Team said in a news release that Cape Breton Regional Police responded around 5 p.m. to a possible altercation between two men on an overpass near the end of Upper Prince Street.

After an officer arrived, one of the men fell onto the highway below.

The Serious Incident Response team has sent three of its investigators to Sydney. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

SIRT said Friday it now has three of its investigators working in Sydney looking into what happened.

The team investigates all serious incidents involving police, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact SIRT at 1-855-450-2010.