SIRT names Truro man killed by police in Dartmouth

Bradley Clattenburg worked as a roofer. SIRT has not released any more information about what led to his fatal encounter with police near Dartmouth. (Facebook) Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team has identified the man killed in Saturday's police shooting.

Bradley Thomas Clattenburg, 24, died Saturday morning after police were told someone had threatened a Westphal resident with a firearm.

Clattenburg lived in the Truro area. His Facebook page says he worked as a roofer and held a Nova Scotia Community College certificate in sheet-metal work.