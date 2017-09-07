Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a young woman fractured her ankle last month.

SIRT, which investigates all serious incidents involving police in the province, said in a news release on Thursday it is looking into the arrest of the young woman on Waycobah First Nation.

The release does not state the woman's age.

Young woman ran from police

Shortly before midnight on Aug. 23, a member of the Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a complaint that an intoxicated person was refusing to leave a residence in the area.

The young woman was intoxicated, according to the release, and while being escorted from the home she ran from police.

She was arrested shortly afterward and kept in RCMP cells in Port Hawkesbury overnight.

The next morning, she was taken to the hospital and then driven home by police.

A week later, medical records showed she had suffered a fractured ankle and as a result, the matter was referred to SIRT.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact SIRT at 1-855-450-2010.