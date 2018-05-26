SIRT investigating shooting in Dartmouth area

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a shooting near Dartmouth, N.S., that happened early Saturday.

Police wouldn't say what had happened, but have blocked off the area between 40 Broom Rd. and Highway 7 in Cole Harbour. Locals said police were on the scene by 8:30 a.m.

Felix Cacchione is the director of SIRT, which investigates "all serious incidents" involving police.

"There was a shooting," he told CBC News Saturday. "We're just trying to gather some evidence at this point. We are on scene and taking over the investigation."

RCMP couldn't say when the road will reopen.

"The public is being asked to stay away from the area," RCMP said in a earlier release.

Police covered something in a tarp near the Mariner Auctions building in Cole Harbour. (Submitted by Marilyn Burford)

Marilyn Burford lives nearby and saw something covered in a tarp beside the Mariner Auctions building.

"I saw a heavy police presence," she told CBC News. "There was police tape and all kinds of lights flashing from more than one ambulance and police car."

Police blocked off Broom Road in Cole Harbour as they investigated the incident. (David Burke/CBC)