Skip to Main Content
SIRT investigating shooting in Dartmouth area

Notifications

Updated

SIRT investigating shooting in Dartmouth area

Police wouldn't say what had happened, but have blocked off the area between 40 Broom Rd. and Highway 7 in Cole Harbour. Locals said police were on the scene by 8:30 a.m.

Broom Road closed amid heavy police presence

Jon Tattrie · CBC News ·
Many emergency services vehicles are on the scene. (Submitted by Marilyn Burford)

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a shooting near Dartmouth, N.S., that happened early Saturday.

Police wouldn't say what had happened, but have blocked off the area between 40 Broom Rd. and Highway 7 in Cole Harbour. Locals said police were on the scene by 8:30 a.m.

Felix Cacchione is the director of SIRT, which investigates "all serious incidents" involving police.

"There was a shooting," he told CBC News Saturday. "We're just trying to gather some evidence at this point. We are on scene and taking over the investigation."

RCMP couldn't say when the road will reopen.

"The public is being asked to stay away from the area," RCMP said in a earlier release.

Police covered something in a tarp near the Mariner Auctions building in Cole Harbour. (Submitted by Marilyn Burford)

Marilyn Burford lives nearby and saw something covered in a tarp beside the Mariner Auctions building. 

"I saw a heavy police presence," she told CBC News. "There was police tape and all kinds of lights flashing from more than one ambulance and police car."

Police blocked off Broom Road in Cole Harbour as they investigated the incident. (David Burke/CBC)

with files from Blair Sanderson, Shaina Luck, David Burke and Emma Davie

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us