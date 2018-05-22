Police watchdog clears RCMP in shootout with murder suspect

A new report from Nova Scotia's police watchdog says the RCMP in Colchester County did nothing wrong when they exchanged gunfire with a murder suspect last September.

Ernie (Junior) Ross Duggan was injured during the confrontation with police as officers investigated the death of his neighbour, Susie Butlin, 58, in Bayhead, near Tatamagouche.

The Serious Incident Response Team investigates all serious incidents involving police regardless of whether there are allegations of wrongdoing.

In a news release, it said the incident started shortly before midnight Sept. 17.

After arriving at the home where Butlin's body was found officers followed a man seen driving away from the scene. Police pursued the car until it came to a stop at Lockerbie Memorial Cemetery in Tatamagouche.

Police talked with the man in the car for several hours trying to convince him to surrender, according to SIRT. But shortly before 7 a.m. gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was injured by the RCMP.

Susie Butlin was found dead in a home on Clarks Road in Bayhead by RCMP officers responding to a 911 call. (SimplySellProperty.ca)

Duggan was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Butlin's death. He also faces a charge of attempted murder over allegations he shot at police.

In the weeks before she died, Butlin had sought a peace bond against Duggan claiming he had sexually assaulted her and vandalized her property.

SIRT said its investigation concludes there are no grounds to pursue charges against any of the officers involved in the shooting. Since the murder case is now before the courts, SIRT said it will not discuss the facts in any further detail for fear of compromising the "fair trial interests of the accused."