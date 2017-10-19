Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is disputing a claim there was a search for Clayton Miller the day before police found his body in a Cape Breton stream, and is concluding there is no reason to reopen the investigation into the teen's death.

On May 6, 1990, police found the 17-year-old dead in an area known as the Nest in New Waterford.

His parents, Maureen and Gervase Miller, have always contended police had something to do with their son's death. Miller did not return home on the night of May 4, the same night police raided a drinking party at the Nest.

This summer, the Millers' lawyer, Ray Wagner, released a videotaped interview with Bryan MacDonald, who said he led a ground search and rescue effort, beginning at 4:30 p.m. on May 5, 1990.

MacDonald said they searched the stream and Miller's body was not there, leading Wagner to suggest someone later moved Miller there.

Bryan MacDonald speaks with lawyer Ray Wagner. (Wagners Law)

SIRT, which is tasked with investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, has previously investigated the death and concluded two years ago that Miller died from hypothermia and had not been beaten or killed by anyone.

It decided, however, to review the information from MacDonald to see if it justified reopening the case.

"The information, when compared to known facts, is not reliable, and that there was no such search conducted as claimed," the agency said in a news release Thursday.

It said MacDonald is old and unwell so investigators did not interview him. They did examine previous testimony from the fatality inquiry in 1990 and records.

No search May 5

Evidence from the time shows police could not have called for a search effort at 4:30 p.m. on May 5, SIRT said. Miller's parents called the police station that day only to ask that officers to keep an eye out for their son.

"The first record of a call police had was after 6 p.m.," SIRT said. "The officer who received and made the record of the call has told SIRT that he did not call for a search to be done and that he had no information about where Mr. Miller might be.

"The police had no information to suggest that Mr. Miller might be found at the Nest or in the brook. Thus, they could not have requested that such a search take place."

The report goes on to say that the Nova Scotia Emergency Measures Organization, which keeps records of search and rescue operations, has no record of a search on May 5, 1990.

As well, SIRT said, none of the witnesses spoken to at the time, including the Millers, ever mentioned seeing such a search.

"As a result of the determination that there is no evidence to suggest a formal or informal search for Mr. Miller occurred on May 5, 1990, at the Nest, there is no reason to consider any further investigation into this matter," SIRT concluded.

