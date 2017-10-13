A 17-year-old man from Hammonds Plains, N.S., was killed Friday morning after the car in which he was a passenger lost control and rolled into a ditch, police say.

The car's driver, another 17-year-old from Hammonds Plains, was arrested for dangerous driving. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 9:15 a.m. on a sharp turn on Rochester Drive, near Tattenham Crescent, in a residential subdivision.

Police are still on the scene and the road could be closed until Friday evening, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

Police say the area of Rochester Drive in Hammonds Plains will likely remain closed to traffic until this evening. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

It's not clear yet whether the two men were wearing seatbelts, Clarke said.

"The driver has been arrested. It doesn't mean he's going to be charged but we'll be conducting an investigation," she said.

"Obviously a very, very difficult situation for everyone involved."