Flights to Nova Scotia offshore energy platforms were briefly grounded Tuesday after helicopter manufacturer Sikorksy ordered a world-wide fleet inspection of its S-92 model.

"All three operators here in Nova Scotia are impacted," said Stewart Pinks, CEO of the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board.

"Shell, ExxonMobil and EnCana — they all use S-92 aircraft. We can confirm those aircraft shall not fly until those tests and inspections have been completed."

Safety concerns were raised after an incident in the North Sea late last month when a Sikorsky S-92 experienced control issues in the final stages of a landing.

The company issued two alert service bulletins in the aftermath of the incident. A third alert requiring a further inspection was issued this morning.

Inspections in progress

Cougar Helicopters Inc., which uses two S-92s to fly offshore workers to platforms off Nova Scotia, said both aircraft were inspected and no anomalies found.

"While there were flight delays, one flight has since been completed today," Candace Moakler, spokeswoman for Cougar Helicopters, said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

Moakler said the investigation is ongoing and the root cause of the North Sea incident has yet to be confirmed.

Attention is being directed to the tail rotor pitch change shaft bearing assembly.

The Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone, a militarized version of the S-92 helicopter, seen here at 12 Wing Shearwater near Halifax. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Cougar Helicopters completed the inspections required by the two prior alert bulletins with no faults found.

"Cougar is supportive of the precautionary approach taken by Sikorsky to ensure continued safe flight operations," Moakler said.

The Canadian military has also grounded its fleet of Sikorsky S-92s, which the Department of National Defence calls Cyclones.

Cyclones at 12 Wing Shearwater are undergoing the mandatory inspection after DND received the alert service bulletin from Sikorsky.