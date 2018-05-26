Signs of spring inspire photographers to capture fleeting season

Nova Scotians are happily shrugging off winter and turning their cameras to the vibrant colours outside.

From Queens County to Cape Breton, these photos remind us why it's important to slow down and smell the flowers — because they won't last long.

If you're like us and can't help but photograph signs of spring, please send your snaps along to cbcns@cbc.ca.

Apple blossoms

Apple orchards in the Annapolis Valley have transformed into rows and rows of delicate pink and white blossoms.

(Craig Paisley)

Mamma moose

Al Eastman used a long lens to catch this special moment between a newborn calf and her mom. The area of the Shubenacadie Wildlife Reserve was off limits for a time so the new arrivals could have some family time.

(Al Eastman)

Time for your close-up

This dewy tulip was photographed during a spring rain last May, but it was too beautiful not to include. Heather England took this shot right outside her door in Antigonish.

(Heather England)

Fancy some fiddleheads?

A true sign of spring. Fiddleheads shoot through the soil along the boardwalk at Black Duck Cove Park in Little Dover.

(Rachel Purdy-MacKenzie )

Sunrise paddle

A quiet morning in the mist on Herbert River near South Rawdon. Melody Holland can hardly believe she caught this moody light on her cellphone camera.

(Melody Holland)

Double rainbow

This photo was taken from Florence overlooking a sun-drenched Florence Beach, Sydney Mines and the Atlantic Ocean.

(LeeAnn Boudreau)

All in bloom

Apple and peach blossoms are showstoppers in the Annapolis Valley this time of year, although Jessica Van Luxemborg says you have to hurry. The beauty of the blossoms is short-lived.

(Jessica Van Luxemborg)

Wild child

Shylo poses next to a field of wildflowers in South Queens.

(Belinda Wentzell Delong)

Get your ducks in a row

A mother duck and her babies take their time crossing Russell Lake Trail in Dartmouth.

(Warren Hoeg)

Weekend festival

It's a magical time of year in the Annapolis Valley. The 86th annual Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival runs until Monday.