The Sidney Crosby Hockey School won't happen this summer due to ongoing renovations at Cole Harbour Place.

"We just had to postpone it for a year," said Paul Mason, the hockey school's lead organizer and one of Sidney Crosby's former coaches from his days as a minor hockey player in Cole Harbour, N.S.

"We just couldn't run the hockey school with construction going on."

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain held his first camp in 2015. It's been a chance for local kids and players from other parts of the world to work on their hockey skills with the NHL star who has won three Stanley Cups.

The roof at the Scotia One arena at Cole Harbour Place has already been repaired and the concrete slab for the ice surface will be ripped out this week.

"The issue now for that job is that it's all concrete work," said Mike Cogdon, Cole Harbour Place's general manager. "It requires cure time and it's going to be smack dab in the middle of when they were going to do their camp."

Crosby participates in a drill at the hockey camp. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Cogdon said the Scotia One ice surface should be finished by September, in time for the 2018-19 minor hockey season.

Where registration would normally begin next month for the Sidney Crosby Hockey School, Mason said a notice was recently put online to let people know this year's camp is not going to happen.

He said it's an unfortunate situation, but the shutdown is only for this year.