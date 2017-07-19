Three-time Stanley Cup champion, and the pride of Cole Harbour, Sidney Crosby will be taking part in this year's Halifax-Dartmouth Natal Day parade, according to a tweet from his official account.

Parade organizers had been trying to land Crosby and the Stanley Cup as part of the parade.

Chair of the parade, Greg Hayward, said last week that he wanted Crosby to be the parade marshal.

It's not clear if that's the role Crosby will play in the parade.

Sidney Crosby has won the Stanley Cup three times. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

At a press conference earlier this month, Crosby said he will have the cup in his possession for two days Aug. 6 and 7.

Aug. 7 happens to be the day of the Natal Day parade as well as Crosby's 30th birthday.

Hayward believes that Crosby could bring an additional 25,000 people to the parade. Generally the parade brings out about 35,000 to 40,000 people.

The two previous times the NHL superstar has brought the Stanley Cup back to Nova Scotia there were huge parades through the streets of his home town of Cole Harbour.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Gottingen Street in North-end Halifax and will travel across the Macdonald Bridge before ending on Crichton Avenue in Dartmouth.