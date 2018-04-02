1 dead after house fire in Shubenacadie East, N.S.

One person is dead after a house fire in Shubenacadie East, N.S.

At about 9 a.m. Monday, first responders got a call about a house fire on Heritage Lane, said an RCMP news release.

The first person on site was a civilian who attempted to enter the house, but couldn't do so because of flames and smoke.

Colchester District RCMP, paramedics and multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

Investigators found human remains at the site. It isn't clear what the gender or age of the individual is, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.