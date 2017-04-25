Parents of children who attend Shubenacadie District Elementary are anxiously awaiting a board meeting Wednesday night that will likely determine whether the school in East Hants, N.S., will close.

"I need the school to stay open," said Kathy Maxwell, who lives in Shubenacadie and has a child in Grade Primary at the school.

Elected members of the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board will vote on the school's fate following a review of Shubenacadie District and Maple Ridge Elementary School in Lantz. Staff have recommend closing the Shubenacadie school, but keeping Maple Ridge open.

If closed, Shubenacadie students will attend Maple Ridge and Winding River Consolidated School in Stewiacke. Maxwell said if that happens, she may move her family.

"Our homes will be worth nothing," she said. "It makes you feel that you have to move elsewhere because I'm not busing my child over an hour."

Future development in area a possible lifeline

Maxwell said a recent government announcement of a new Highway 102 interchange for Lantz is proof both schools need to remain open as three developers plan to develop approximately 2,000 lots.

Extensive renovations have recently been done on the Shubenacadie school, which was built in 1963.

"If they are going to close the school, why are they revamping it?" said Maxwell. "Why are they going through these upgrades if they are planning to close the school?"

In its latest technical report, the school said the school requires $455,000 of additional upgrades.

A board spokesperson declined comment until a decision is made at Wednesday's meeting.

Questions still remain around the status of Maple Ridge Elementary School. Built by Nova Learning Inc. in 1999, the province has paid the developer $13.6 million in lease payments. The lease is set to expire in 2019; buying out the lease will cost the government another $4.55 million.

The province must provide notice by July 31 to Nova Learning as to whether the government will buy, extend the lease or surrender the school.