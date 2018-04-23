Shooting outside Dartmouth businesses sends man to hospital

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall at 114 Woodlawn Rd. in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police were called to the scene at 3:23 p.m. Monday, where officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

A Halifax Regional Police news release did not name the business in the strip mall where the shooting took place.

Witnesses told CBC News five shots were fired from a hill on the side of the road down into the parking lot. One witness reported seeing three people standing on the hill.

There were up to nine evidence markers in the parking lot, some appearing to mark where bullet shell fragments were found. (CBC)

A white Volkswagen sedan was part of the focus of the police investigation. It sat in the middle of the parking lot with both driver's-side doors opened.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area.