Breaking
Shooting inside Dartmouth business sends man to hospital
A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting inside a business at Woodlawn Plaza in Dartmouth, N.S.
Police are asking people to stay away from Woodlawn Plaza, the strip mall where the shooting took place
A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting inside a business at Woodlawn Plaza in Dartmouth, N.S., according to police.
A Halifax Regional Police news release did not name the business in the strip mall where the shooting took place. Police are asking people to stay away from the area.
MORE TO COME.