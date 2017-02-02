A 19-year-old man from Cole Harbour who turned himself in to police Wednesday has been charged in relation to a shooting last March in Clayton Park, according to Halifax Regional Police.

The teen is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, discharging a weapon and other weapons-related charges.

Halifax police said he walked into their headquarters on Gottingen Street and was arrested without incident. He stayed in custody overnight.

The shooting took place on March 6, 2016, at a residence in the 600 block of Parkland Avenue. Police were called to the area around 2 a.m.

They found a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man died July 8, 2016, but police said the medical examiner determined his death was not a result of the shooting.

Despite a search of the area at the time no suspects were ever found. Police said the shooting was not a random act.

The accused teenager is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday.