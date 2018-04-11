Digby County shipyard promises 40 new jobs with help of government cash

The bustling A.F. Theriault & Son shipyard in Meteghan River, N.S., is launching a $6.65-million expansion — propelled by a healthy tail wind of federal and provincial government assistance.

The expansion will create another 40 "skilled manufacturing and engineering" jobs at the company. A.F. Theriault currently employs 120 people.

Located in western Nova Scotia, the 70-year family owned business builds a wide range of vessels, including fishing boats, ferries, pilot boats, barges and patrol boats.

Giles Theriault is the managing director of A.F. Theriault & Son. (Angela MacIvor/CBC)

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency is lending the company $2.3 million and the province will provide a $1.5-million rebate once the expansion is completed in three years.

"Our facilities have served us well with only minor changes for 30 years, but our capacity has reached its limit," Gilles Theriault, managing director of A.F. Theriault and Son Ltd., said in a release issued by Nova Business Inc. Wednesday.

"Soon we will be able to say we can carry out refits on vessels over 1,500 tonnes."

A boat under construction at A.F. Theriault back in 2016. (Angela MacIvor/CBC)

The company said it will double capacity by building a new marine railway and buying new equipment including software.

The company is the first recipient under a new provincial government Innovation Rebate Program. Expansions of between $2 million to $15 million are eligible for a rebate of up to 25 per cent of project costs.