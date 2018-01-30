Some parents in Sydney are asking Nova Scotia's education minister to review a middle school closure planned for 2020.

"I'm challenging Zach Churchill right now to reopen this process," said Glen Fewer, a parent of three. "There was not enough information when the board made this decision."

The Cape Breton Victoria Regional School Board voted two years ago to close Sherwood Park Education Centre when its lease expires in 2020.

The school was built by a private consortium and opened in 1997. But the decision to shutter it was made after student enrolment dropped by nearly half.

There are currently 380 students in Grades 6 to 8 at Sherwood Park.

Upheaval

The board plans to convert the nearby Brookland Elementary to a middle school, and move the Brookland students to other schools.

Parents worry that will create a "domino" effect, causing upheaval at several schools, as well as costly renovations.

Education Minister Zach Churchill has curtailed the powers of the province's existing regional school boards while the government drafts legislation to get rid of them altogether. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

And Fewer argued circumstances have changed since the initial decision to close Sherwood Park, including the introduction of pre-primary programs across the province, which will boost enrolment at elementary schools.

"They're moving things around; they see space here, they see space there, they're trying to make it work," said Fewer. "The board didn't know about this when they made this decision."

Out of the board's hands

A delegation of parents asked the school board at its regular meeting Monday night to revisit the decision.

Chair Steve Parsons told the parents, though, that's now out of the board's hands, following a directive to all boards from the education minister.

"We've been instructed in no uncertain terms to not undertake any substantial change in our operations," said Parsons. "I would perceive that any new information that came from the SAC (school advisory council), and/or parent's concerns, would be gathered by the board, as instructed, and passed along to the department for review."

Fewer said he believes the cost of renovations to various school buildings to accommodate the students displaced by the Sherwood Park closure would be roughly equal to the cost of keeping the school open. "And they're not taking into consideration extra busing, transportation costs," he said.

Fewer said he and other the concerned parents plan to now send letters to Nova Scotia's Education Department to ask that the decision be reviewed. They also plan to meet with Sydney-Whitney Pier Liberal MLA Derek Mombourquette later this week.