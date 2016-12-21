A leader at the Grace Street Mission in Halifax says 2016 will be remembered as one of the hardest years in his decade-long career at the drop-in centre.

Paul Holmes spoke of the deaths of several friends this year during a memorial service Wednesday that paid tribute to those who died.

"January this year came in with a fury," Holmes said, referring to the loss of two people who regularly visited the mission on Gottingen Street to talk and warm up.

"There seemed to be one after the other."

Tragic year

Things didn't improve after January. Just last month, three of Holmes's friends died in three days.

"One of the most difficult things is a feeling of helplessness as people who you know and see every day are falling one after the other, and the sadness of that," he said.

Holmes said there were multiple issues behind each of the deaths, but he also places part of the blame for some on the lethal drug fentanyl.

The opioid has become a factor in a growing number of fatal overdoses.

"We have hope that drugs like fentanyl will just go away," said Holmes.

"But even having said that, I know that drugs aren't the problem. What drugs are medicating is the problem."

Supporting each other

While the event was sombre, it also was an important day to come together for many. People lined up to light a candle in memory of their friends and family.

Phil Silver, who lost his brother one year ago, says it gives him hope to attend the memorial service because it shows that many people care about those who are homeless. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

Phil Silver lost his brother a year ago.

"It makes me feel a lot better that we remember people who passed on," he said.

"It makes me feel good that there's a lot of people here who do care about this."

Focus on the cause

Many spoke of ways to combat homelessness, pointing to the need to create more affordable housing, more counselling and having more outreach workers on the streets.

Holmes said part of the solution is to drop any judgments.

"Whether or not you're impoverished, you don't have very much, you might live in material poverty, but you're a valuable human being who has something to contribute," he said.

"You're worthy of love, respect and dignity."