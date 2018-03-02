The owner of a former navy base turned sound stage just outside of Shelburne, N.S., says vandals are forcing him to install video cameras on the sprawling site, which once received millions in government funding.

"It's heartbreaking, really — there's no other word for it," said Roger Sullivan, who also owns Tri-County Construction in Yarmouth, N.S.

Sullivan has been sitting on the property since 2011, when he bought the Shelburne Film Production Centre at auction at a steep discount after the previous owners went bankrupt.

The property has been sitting unused since 2011, when a contractor bought it for a deep discount at auction. (CBC)

As soon as he reinstalls the property's chain-link fence gate, boards up the windows and locks the doors, Sullivan said vandals knock them all down again.

"We're in the process of putting cameras in there," Sullivan told CBC News. "You may have noticed the new tower. I'm going to put some cameras on them. Hopefully, that will deter them — maybe."

About a dozen buildings dot the 42-hectare site. (CBC)

A walk-through of the 42-hectare site, which contains about a dozen buildings, reveals the extent of the damage.

Windows everywhere are shattered, doors are ripped off their hinges, and water drips down from a leaky roof. Floors are littered with tiles, broken glass and debris.

The 33,000-square-foot sound stage is open to the winter elements. All-terrain vehicles have been burning rubber inside.

Nearly $3 million was committed to convert the former navy base into a film-production studio in 1999. (CBC)

The scene feels post-apocalyptic and would today be the perfect place to shoot a movie — if it's a film about the end of the world.

It's also a far cry from from the good news heralded by the federal and provincial governments in 1999, when nearly $3 million was committed to convert the former Cold War submarine-listening post into a film-production studio.

Property owner Roger Sullivan says vandals re-enter the lot despite his efforts to install fences, gates and locks. (CBC)

The sound stage was touted as a world-class facility, with about 100 jobs created and promises of other economic spinoffs. While some projects were produced at the site, the centre never really took off.

It changed hands several times, before being mothballed after its previous owners — including a local economic development agency — went bankrupt, owing creditors more than $2 million.

Sullivan picked it up in 2011 for $125,000, plus $50,000 in back taxes — a deep discount on a piece of property that was assessed at the time at $2.8 million.

Sullivan had hoped the entire parcel of oceanside land would hold long-term value, potentially as part of an offshore oil and gas development. But he has had the property on the market for a number of years now, without any serious offers.