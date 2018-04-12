Shelburne readies storm-damaged waterfront for 1st cruise ship in 4 years

Shelburne is ready to roll out the welcome mat on May 2 when the cruise ship Marina and 1,200 passengers sail into the historic harbour.

The sound of hammering and saws can be heard as crews clean up Dock Street, which runs the length of the old waterfront.

Winter storms and storm surges caused extensive damage in early March, especially to the town's wharf where passengers will be brought ashore by a smaller boat once Marina anchors off the point in the harbour.

Crews are busy fixing up the wharf for the ship's arrival in early May. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

"The town dock took a bit of storm damage and we are working to have it ready for the visit," said Darren Shupe, Shelburne's manager of community and economic development.

Shelburne is excited to land the cruise ship this year. It's the first one to visit the town since 2014, and Shupe hopes that will build to three or four ships by 2022.

"These are long-term processes," he said. "It's a slow, patient game to draw them back again."

Allan Reid says the cruise ship is good news for local businesses. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

But it's a game worth playing.

The cruise passengers are expected to have a direct economic impact of $60,000 to the town.

"There's a lot of small communities vying for the attention of cruise ships," said Allan Reid, who runs the local saloon, The Sea Dog. "The fact that we have one is a big credit. We have a pretty town, I think it will sell itself and hopefully they'll be looking to come back."

Reid was getting ready to do storm repairs to the outside of the restaurant.

"I have to pretty the place up before the ship comes in," he said.

The Black Loyalist Heritage Centre was getting emails for bookings back in November. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

The cruise ship has spinoffs beyond Shelburne too. There are tours set for Lunenburg, Mahone Bay and just down the road in historic Birchtown.

Vanessa Fells from the Black Loyalist Heritage Centre in Birchtown said tours have long been booked.

"We've been getting emails since November, even before it was official," she said. "Now everyone is excited. We are ecstatic there are people who want to come and learn about the Black Loyalists in the area. It's created a lot of buzz. If it goes well, it could bring more cruise ships to the area."

Cruise ship visitors are a different type of visitor for the town, says Chris Abbott. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

Buzz is good in the ultra-competitive tourism and cruise industry.

"It's a big deal and we're excited about it. It's great for tourism, great for the economy and supporting local businesses," said Chris Abbott, Shelburne's tourism and marketing manager.

Now, they just have to finish repairs to the wharf so the visitors can land and see what Shelburne is all about.