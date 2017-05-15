A resident of a Nova Scotia mini-home park under a long-standing boil order says she buys water and showers at motels rather than use the coffee-coloured "sludge" coming out of her taps.

Anthony Mini Homes Parks in Barrington has been under a boil-water order since April 2015.

Monique Muise, who's lived in the park for about 18 months, said she opted to shut off her water in recent months and winterized her pipes because of the ongoing problem.

"I don't understand why this has gone on so long. There's no end in sight," said Muise, who estimates she's spent thousands of dollars on water.

Boil-water advisories are issued when sampling and testing detects higher than accepted amounts of coliform bacteria or if there are deficiencies with regard to chlorination or other forms of disinfection, according to Environment Department regulations.

Tenants responsible for water purification systems

The park's owner, Ken Anthony, has said there are seven wells supplying water to the park's 35 residents.

He said tenants sign a lease that clearly states they are not part of a public water supply system. Homeowners "are responsible to supply their own drinking water at all times," according to a copy of a lease he provided to CBC News last year.

He argues he's not legally responsible for potable water at the park — only the delivery of water.

"I couldn't pay for water purification systems for all the homes in the park. It would be way too expensive," Anthony said.

A Barrington, N.S., trailer park has been under a boil-water order for two years with no end in sight. (CBC)

But the provincial Environment Department has ordered Anthony to hire a qualified person to assess the wells and provide a corrective action plan.

That didn't happen.

His company faces charges related to contravening a direct order under the Environment Act. A hearing is scheduled May 31 in Yarmouth provincial court to set down a date for trial, a Justice Department spokesperson said.

'Ruining my health, my life, my finances'

Muise says the situation is intolerable and the lengthy ordeal has left her feeling sick and depressed.

Even when her water is turned on, sometimes nothing comes out of her home's taps except sputtering air, she said.

She said she buys containers of water and transports them to her home, which is physically difficult. Muise said she has multiple sclerosis and neck pain stemming from a car accident.

"This is ruining my health, my finances," said Muise, who gets a small disability pension.

Muise said she feels stuck in the park as she can't sell or rent out her mini-home as long as the water problem continues.