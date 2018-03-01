Dick Troy says it felt surreal to lay his hands on belongings that were closest to his brother at the end of his life — his life-jacket, oxygen bottle and parachute.

Royal Canadian Navy Lt. Barry Troy's jet disappeared off the coast of Florida in dense fog on Feb. 25, 1958. The 29-year-old New Brunswicker was based at Shearwater at the time, and his body was never recovered.

But 60 years later, some of his belongings were found, and they will soon be on display at Shearwater Aviation Museum in Halifax.

"It's hard to explain, but there was a connection there for me when I put my hands on that chute," said Troy. "I believe in my heart, and I know my family, that this is going to bring a lot of closure to us."

Lt. Barry Troy disappeared off the coast of Florida on Feb. 25, 1958. (RCAF Public Affairs)

After decades hidden under sand and sea, the pilot's belongings and parts of his wrecked plane washed up on a beach in Jacksonville, Fla., last fall after Hurricane Irma. They were found by a park ranger who eventually informed the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Troy was able to touch the items for the first time at a special ceremony Monday in Jacksonville that was held to mark the return of the artifacts to Canada.

The family agreed to lend most of the items to the museum, where a permanent display will be established to remember Barry Troy and pilots like him.

"Providing the museum with all of these artifacts will certainly be fitting — not only for my brother's memory, but for the memory of everybody else that served," said Troy.

Barry Troy grew up in Chatham, N.B., and graduated from St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish before joining the navy.

The artifacts that were found on a beach last fall include a parachute, parachute cover and harness, a life-jacket and pieces of the Banshee jet that Lt. Barry Troy was flying. (Joanna Calder/DND)

When his plane crashed in 1958, the family had few answers, Troy said. At first, the navy informed them that Barry was missing, but a newspaper article two days later said he was dead.

"My mother and father were very broken-hearted, of course, as we all were. So it was a tough time for us," said Troy.

He said his brother was "a bigger-than-life guy."

"Of course, we looked up to him," he said. "He was eight years older than I was. And kind of a hero for us because, you know, your brother is a jet pilot."

Sixty years after his brother's plane crashed, Dick Troy, centre, attended a special ceremony in Jacksonville, Fla. (Joanna Calder/DND)

Christine Hines, curator at Shearwater Aviation Museum, said the display will tell the personal story of Barry Troy.

"I think the story for me is that we forget what a dangerous business it is, the business of defence," said Hines, who was also in Florida to attend the ceremony.

It was startling to see the condition of the belongings, Hines said, many of which were still covered in sand and barnacles. The museum won't alter them much because the fact that they were buried for 60 years is part of the story, she said.

"It's my sincere hope that other families who have lost loved ones in the service of their country, those who have no known grave, might be able to come to the museum to have a bit of closure, to be the place where they come to remember their loved ones," said Hines.

Lt. Barry Troy’s name was written on his life-jacket straps. The "p" stands for pilot. (Joanna Calder/DND)

Troy said it feels right to have his brother's belongings in a museum, but he plans to keep a piece of his jet, an F2H-3 Banshee, with the family.

"I would like to actually bury that with my parents in their grave in Campbellton because on their gravestone Barry's name is inscribed with his name and his rank and 'lost at sea,'" said Troy.

It's comforting to have something to add to the grave that was "part of Barry at the last minute of his life on earth," he said.