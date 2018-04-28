Jaws 5?: Tagged great white shark follows Nova Scotia man to Florida

A Nova Scotian man was shocked to find that the internet-famous shark Hilton, a 600-kilogram great white shark, has seemingly followed him from the South Shore all the way down to Florida.

Tim Sherin, a biologist by trade and former sawmill owner, discovered that the 3.7-metre great white had migrated south, imitating the plot of the movie Jaws: The Revenge — but with a much less gruesome ending.

Hello Florida! Anyone know where I can find some fish? <a href="https://t.co/XFZN6N7QaS">pic.twitter.com/XFZN6N7QaS</a> —@HiltonTheShark

"I was shocked when I saw he was in the Gulf," said Sherin. "And I'm kind of going, hmm, maybe he's looking for me."

Sherin heard there were great whites off the coast of his winter home a few weeks ago and, having followed closely the track of Hilton while he was in Nova Scotia, was stunned to see that the exact same shark was now off the coast of his Florida home.

Ocearch's shark tracker shows Hilton's migration track from Nova Scotia to the Gulf of Mexico. (Ocearch)

In the 1987 Jaws sequel, Chief Martin Brody's widow believes that her family is being followed by a shark in search of revenge who goes on a killing rampage.

Of course, the electronically tagged and tracked Hilton didn't actually follow Sherin.

'It's all about the food'

Fred Whoriskey, executive directive with Dalhousie's Ocean Tracking Network, said Hilton was just thinking like a shark — with his stomach.

"It's all about the food and so Hilton will be chasing something to eat at this particular time," he said.

Tim Sherin was shocked to discover that the internet-famous 3.7-metre great white Hilton had seemingly followed him south to his winter home in Florida. (Submitted by Tim Sherin)

Regardless of Hilton's intentions, Sherin said he's intrigued by the shark and the technology that makes tracking him possible. Ocearch is the non-profit research organization behind the shark tagging and tracking project.

"I only wish that years ago we would have had all this stuff when we were doing research because it makes your life a whole bunch easier," he said.

"It just would have been fascinating."

Whoriskey said it's not unusual to find great white sharks in the Gulf of Mexico but said the tracking technology intimately illustrates the animals' movements.

"So I guess at one level it's a surprise to know that the individuals are so vastly migratory in covering those areas but on the other it makes perfect sense because these animals have to cover a lot of distance to find everything they need to fulfil their life needs — and some of it's in the Gulf of Mexico," he said.

Hilton stayed for months just off N.S.

Sherin said it's an incredible coincidence that Hilton spent most of last summer prowling Nova Scotia waters about a kilometre offshore from his summer home, only to end up just off the coast of where Sherin spent the winter in Florida.

"I was down at Sanibel Beach the other day and I only put my toes in the water, I wouldn't go any deeper — I'm just kidding," said Sherin.

"On the whole I think sharks are wonderful. If I see a show on National Geographic dealing with great white sharks, I'll watch it. They're just fascinating creatures."

Shark attacks are rare

Whorisky said there's little for humans to worry about. Considering the number of people who venture into the ocean every year, he said people are more likely to be killed by falling coconuts.

"I don't see people getting terribly concerned about coconut trees," he said.

"I don't waste a whole lot of time worrying about shark attacks. I've been in the water diving for many, many years and I have never had a problem."

Hilton spent the summer and part of the fall swimming along Nova Scotia's South Shore. (R. Snow/Ocearch.org)

He said the risk of shark attacks can be managed by less risky human behaviour. For instance, don't be the lone surfer at dawn or dusk in shark hunting grounds, where you may be confused for a seal.