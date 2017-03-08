A Mi'kmaq lawyer from Nova Scotia who sits on an advisory panel tasked with building bridges between the RCMP and Indigenous communities says the national police force has been responsive to concerns from Aboriginal people.

Patricia Doyle-Bedwell, who also teaches Native studies at Dalhousie University, is one of 15 Indigenous women from across the country appointed to the Sharing Circle Advisory Panel along with senior RCMP officers.

Doyle-Bedwell said RCMP leadership appears to be listening to advice coming from the panel.

"I wouldn't be there if I didn't think we were making a difference," she told CBC's Information Morning.

"At this point in time they seem to be taking what we're saying seriously."

Victim-blaming

The panel was established last year prior to the launch of the federal inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

"The concept that the mainstream society has is that it's just another dead Indian or she was doing something that she shouldn't have been doing, so there is a real 'blame the victim' mentality," said Doyle-Bedwell.

She said the group aims to advise the RCMP on missing and murdered Indigenous women, expand officers' awareness of Indigenous issues and encourage more Indigenous people to become members of the RCMP.

Lack of trust

The force has a rocky history with Indigenous communities. Over the years, many Indigenous people have said they felt ignored or discriminated against by the RCMP, which has resulted in a fear of police for some, said Doyle-Bedwell.

"The RCMP have got to step up and that's what we're advocating for," she said.

"One thing that we're looking at right now is training of officers. So what is their training on Indigenous issues, what do they know? What can we do to improve it? Because they don't get a lot of training."

Education needed

The panel's next meeting is scheduled to take place at the RCMP depot in Regina. Once there, Doyle-Bedwell said she hopes to push for more education for RCMP officers.

The advisory panel has also suggested the RCMP hire a community liaison to work with the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Doyle-Bedwell believes that kind of worker could go a long way toward easing tensions between the police force and Indigenous people.